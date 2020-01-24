KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said two men and a young boy had arrived at the school in Inanda Newtown C at about noon and told a security guard they had come to register him at the school.
“The security guard took the two men to the principal in the staff room. They then started to rob the teachers, pointing a firearm at them. They took a laptop and cellphones. As they were leaving, they bumped into another teacher who was passing by and shot him twice in the abdomen,” Mbele said.
The teacher is in a stable condition.
Mbele said police have arrested four suspects aged between 19 and 21. They will be charged with attempted murder and robbery and are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court soon.