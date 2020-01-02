ICYMI: Warm welcome for New Year babies









Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala paid a visit to Durban’s King Dinuzulu Hospital to congratulate Thandeka Mkhize, 29, who gave birth to a New Year baby, Asithandile Mkhize. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - At least 95 babies were born on New Year’s Day across KwaZulu-Natal, with the youngest mother 14 years old. This is according to the KZN Department of Health as it provided a breakdown on babies born on the first day of 2020. Statistics recorded at 5.30pm yesterday indicated that 47 boys and 48 girls were born. The first New Year’s baby was born at midnight in Ladysmith. Three babies were born at King Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban where they received a special birthday welcome from Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, acting Health MEC Kwazi Mshengu and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Mkhize said it was an important gesture to welcome the babies at the start of the new year and the beginning of a new decade in which the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill would be implemented.

“Today is a special day for us to see new arrivals into this world and it’s important that we start a new decade through which we want to really be instituting decisive action on the implementation of the National Health Insurance,” he said.

Hours after the three mothers gave birth, they were issued with birth certificates.

Mkhize said all children born in a hospital should be able to get their birth certificates as they left the hospital.

During the visit, the three mothers received gifts for their babies.

Yolokazi Lumkwane, 23, from Overport gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Ungawo, who weighed 3.4kg at 3am yesterday.

“I am happy, beside the pains I am feeling,” she said.

Thandeka Mkhize said her baby boy, Asithandile, who was born at 7.15am, was supposed to be born on January 8.

The 29-year-old Sydenham mother said she was very happy that he was born on New Year’s Day.

Thandeka said her wish for 2020 was to register for a degree.

“I want all good things for my kids. I want to go back to school and get a degree in education because I want a better life for my children,” she said.

Khonelapha Ngcamu, 33, from Kranskop, said her son, Sibanisezwe Goge, was born at 7.30am and weighed 3.4kg.

“I was happy that he was born today because his father wished for him to be born on New Year’s Day,” she said.

The minister said he was concerned about the number of children between the age of 10 and 14 who had given birth.

“We think that a lot of parental support is important here,” Mkhize said.

The department said the youngest new year mother, who gave birth at Estcourt Hospital, was 14 years old and the father was 20.

“We also have a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old mother,” said the department.

