The accused, who cannot be named until he pleads on the rape charge, appeared in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.
The charge of rape relates to a separate incident, involving an adult woman, that allegedly occurred before the murders.
During proceedings, the court heard that the family of the accused would be hiring an attorney to represent him.
The three children, aged 4, 6, and 10, were found hanged in their home in Wyebank, while the 16-year-old stepdaughter was found in the bush in Pinetown last month.