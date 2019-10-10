ICYMI: Wyebank father accused of murdering his children charged for rape









Dozens of members from different political parties protested outside Pinetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, calling for swift justice in the case of four murdered children. Picture: Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Durban man, who is accused of the murders of his four children including his 16-year-old stepdaughter, had a charge of rape officially added to the charges against him yesterday. The accused, who cannot be named until he pleads on the rape charge, appeared in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. The charge of rape relates to a separate incident, involving an adult woman, that allegedly occurred before the murders. During proceedings, the court heard that the family of the accused would be hiring an attorney to represent him. The three children, aged 4, 6, and 10, were found hanged in their home in Wyebank, while the 16-year-old stepdaughter was found in the bush in Pinetown last month.

Outside the court there was a protest by members of different political parties.

Members of the EFF, the IFP, the DA and the ANC, including the former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development and now eThekwini Municipality Speaker Weziwe Thusi were present at court.

Some of the supporters held banners calling for the man to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The biological uncle of the teenager who was killed, Skhumbuzo Jiyane, said that it was hard to come to court and face the accused.

“I am so disappointed about what happened today. I was expecting that maybe there was going to be progression in the case. I did not even go to work because I wanted to see this man and I thought that by now, all the investigations would have been done,” said Jiyane.

The DA’s Women’s Network in KZN leader, Shehana Kajee, said she was also disappointed at the postponement.

“Every time we go to a court hearing about women and child abuse, we find that the police haven’t completed their investigation, the prosecutor wasn’t ready there is always an excuse which causes delay and pain to the affected families,” said Kajee.

Cheryl Sisoka of the ANC in the eThekwini region said that they were shocked about the rape case that had been added.

“The accused seemed so relaxed and appeared that he didn’t care about what was happening. We have hope in our justice system and we hope that he will get five life sentences which is equal to the number of charges he is facing,” said Sisoka.

The case was adjourned to November. He remains in custody.

The Mercury