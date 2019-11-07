ICYMI: Wyebank father sentenced for children's murder









Sbusiso Mpungose was handed down a total of four life terms in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. Picture: Mthobisi Mbanjwa Durban - The man accused of murdering his children at their Wyebank home earlier this year, has been sentenced. Sbusiso Mpungose was handed down a total of four life terms in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to strangling his three children and their older stepsister in September. It is alleged that the father picked up Kwezi, Siphesihle and Kuhlekonke Mpungose from school earlier in the day. He then hanged the children before going to pick up his wife's oldest daughter from school. Ayakha Jiyane's body was found later in the day. Mpungose was arrested shortly after the murders.

The children's mother, Xolisile Mpungose, was not present in court. Her family said she was not well and still mourned the loss of her children.

"She has not gone back to teaching. She is a teacher and her profession requires her to work with children," the sister said.

KZN MEC of Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza was also present in court. She welcomed Mpungose's sentencing.

IFP Women’s Brigade National Chairperson, (Hon Princess) Phumzile Buthelezi, welcomed the sentence handed down to Mpungose.

"The IFPWB salutes the law enforcement agencies who tirelessly worked on the case whilst ensuring that the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law. We further commend Judge Sharmaine Balton of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for showing no mercy to this monster who killed his children. His actions are unforgivable and no excuse can convince us about his actions which led to the killing of his children. Crime against women and children must always be treated as priority crimes and the ruthless perpetrators who prey on vulnerable women and children must be severely punished," she said.

The Mercury