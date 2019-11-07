Durban - The man accused of murdering his children at their Wyebank home earlier this year, has been sentenced.
Sbusiso Mpungose was handed down a total of four life terms in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to strangling his three children and their older stepsister in September.
It is alleged that the father picked up Kwezi, Siphesihle and Kuhlekonke Mpungose from school earlier in the day. He then hanged the children before going to pick up his wife's oldest daughter from school. Ayakha Jiyane's body was found later in the day.
Mpungose was arrested shortly after the murders.