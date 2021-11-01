MercuryNews
This notice was posted by the IEC on its Twitter account this morning. Picture: IEC via Twitter
IEC confirms being aware of issues at various voting stations

By Xolile Bhengu Time of article published 18m ago

DURBAN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that it is aware of issues at various stations across the country.

It said: “We are aware of challenges in certain polling stations and all issues are receiving our attention. Ensuring that South Africans exercise their democratic right, safely and with as little disruption as possible remains our top priority.”

The notice from the IEC comes after people took to social media to share videos and pictures and to complain about voting irregularities.

Sthembiso Thethwayo tweeted: “The ANC (IEC) have started with their disgusting things. This is Umfolozi Ward 4, Sibululwane VD. A complete syndicate operation by ANC through SADTU! #LandAndJobsManje”

@Leon_Trotsky tweeted: “This took place at Ward 53 Emaoti hall. Ballot Boxes are opened. Saturday and Sunday special votes ANC is IEC.

“Let’s all be vigilant Fighters the enemy has started. Good luck.”

Other complaints included that voting stations had not opened on time while some had run out of ballot papers.

