IFP addresses accusations on its role in eThekwini Metro amid water shortages

The IFP in the eThekwini Municipality is pushing back against claims that it must take the blame for the water challenges in the city. The party stated that such claims are misguided, unfounded, and false.
The IFP is part of a government of unity in the city and leads the Trading Services committee, which has oversight of the water function. The party said it took exception to claims that, by virtue of being part of the governance structure, it is running the municipality.
IFP councillor Jonathan Annipen remarked, "I have noticed a number of messages and posts circulating on social media and in mainstream media where the DA has been blaming the IFP for the fragmented water reticulation system in eThekwini."
Annipen was speaking as parts of the city, like Phoenix, are facing water issues. He stated that the IFP, in leading the Trading Services cluster, is committed to resolving the problems and finding a temporary solution to ease the challenges faced by residents.
"The DA claims that the IFP is co-governing with the ANC and is therefore responsible for the water crisis facing the city. It's very alarming that such incorrect and misleading information can be circulated on social media platforms," he added.
"This municipality is not run by the ANC and IFP alone. This municipality is run by some 31 parties who form part of its full council. To suggest that the IFP, with just one Exco seat and a caucus of 17 members, is responsible for the water crisis due to co-governing with the ANC is not only disingenuous and dishonest but also profoundly misleading."
He said the IFP does not run the municipality. "Regarding the current situation of water provision, the IFP has requested tankers as an immediate temporary measure and a report from the Superintendent in the area as to why this problem has been ongoing, as well as what the action plan is to turn things around," he said.