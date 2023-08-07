IFP calls for KZN school nutrition investigation report to be released

Durban -The IFP has called on KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to release the investigation report into the KZN school feeding scheme debacle that saw many children going hungry in April. The provincial government was left red faced earlier this year, after thousands of schools were unable to function properly as food was not delivered to schools. Many schools had to release pupils early because they were hungry and could not concentrate.

The problem emerged after the department had changed the process of delivering food to schools. It had previously appointed suppliers close to schools who would then buy supplies and provide it to the schools. But under the new contract, it appointed one main supplier and there were logistical challenges regarding supplies getting to schools. “In May, while addressing members of the KZN Provincial Legislature during a special sitting to mark Africa Day, Premier Dube-Ncube, said the government had instituted an investigation into the matter, after schoolchildren went without food for days in April,” the IFP said. It said it was almost four months later and the premier had said nothing on the matter or provided an update on the progress that had been made.