IFP calls for more education for ratepayers before they embark on eThekwini rates boycott

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP) in eThekwini has warned ratepayers associations against a rates boycott, saying such action could be premature, saying residents need to be properly informed about the process of withholding rates before embarking on it. In a statement by councillor Jane Naidoo and Jonathan Annipen, the party said it notes with great concern the increasing calls by ratepayer bodies and civic movements for a rates boycott in eThekwini in the face of massive tariff increases post the 2023/24 budget implementation, poor fiscal management, and collapsing municipal infrastructure.

“When the IFP for the first time since democracy voted against the budget, we warned ANC Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, that such a revolt was imminent,” the party said in a statement. The IFP said the party fully supports any project that promotes accountability of public office bearers and public funds; and promotes the democratic right citizens possess to practise peaceful forms of protest. It said it is the party’s view that this rate boycott is a sign of such protest, against the unilateral and draconian political style practised by the ANC and their alliance partners.

“Equally, we are alive to the fact that such a boycott will have irremediable ramifications of the management of the city and its infrastructure and, therefore, places the city in an infinitely precarious position. It said from this vantage point, it believes that while a rate boycott seems to be a fitting form of action, the timing to impose such a feat could be considered premature. “We have observed the efforts made by civic bodies to inform residents of what are the legislative requirements for such an undertaking in order to participate in this boycott, but we fear that not enough has been done to educate residents on the consequences of failing to abide by the obligatory framework for such action.