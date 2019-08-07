Malarina Gardens residents, in Newlands West, have been pleading with eThekwini Municipality to fix the leak that is affecting their houses.

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal has called for 'shoddy contractors' to struck off government contractor lists. IFP Member in the Public Works Portfolio, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, was commenting after at least 15 families living in Malarina Gardens in Newlands West, complained about a shoddy job that led to a leaking pipe has been ignored for more than 10 years.

She said this was after the municipality built a retaining wall which separated their properties from RDP flats that were built in 2009. Residents have complained with water that has been flowing non-stop, cracking their walls and homes.

"We are concerned by the failure of municipalities to monitor and evaluate construction work provided by some contractors who get awarded government tenders in KwaZulu-Natal. If projects are not dismally botched, the standard of quality is questionable and put the lives of people at risk," she said.

She added that they were perturbed by the wet, cracked walls that put the people's lives, especially their children, at risk.

"Waterproofing is a very simple job and the municipality could have taken measures to make sure that it was done so that potential risks were prevented. The eThekwini municipality should urgently fix this problem. We feel that the shoddy work by contractors used by government in all spheres can no longer be tolerated. The KZN government should take it upon itself to remove all contractors who deliver shoddy work from government contractors lists in this province," she said.

Madlopha-Mthethwa said local government leadership which includes political and municipal leaders, as well as provincial leadership should take responsibility for the accountability failures of municipalities. It is their duty to turn the situation around, and deal decisively with community’s grievances.

She urged government to to ensure that tenders are awarded to competent contractors with impeccable track record and enough resources to carry out the construction work safely.

"The municipality should be able to stop any contractor from executing construction work which is not in accordance with the public safety specifications and or which poses a threat to safety of individuals," she said.

The Mercury