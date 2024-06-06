IFP Calls for urgent Aid following devastating tornado in KZN

Independent Online
Thursday, June 6, 2024

Published 2h ago

The IFP in the KZN Legislature has called for urgent humanitarian assistance in the wake of deadly and devastating tornado that ravaged different parts of the province.

The KZN provincial spokesperson Les Govender, said places like Nquthu, Maphumulo, KwaHlabisa, Newcastle, Utrecht, Ballito, and uThongathi were affected by the storm on Monday.

He urged people to follow the guidance of local officials and to continue doing everything to stay safe.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected. No one saw this coming. What has happened is not an isolated issue and should not be approached as such. Climate change cannot be ruled out, as it is not a thought or theory but a reality which is upon us. If we do not take the necessary steps and implement the plans needed to deal with this grim issue, our province and its people are doomed to a future of despair. We are of the view that climate change issues should be incorporated into all our poverty reduction and rural development strategies.

“As the IFP, we would like to commend the tireless efforts of first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who, after the tornado, began digging through the debris in search of survivors,” said

Furthermore Govender pleaded with school principals and governing bodies to be lenient in terms of imposing a strict dress code, given that many families lost their belongings.

