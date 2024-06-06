IFP Calls for urgent Aid following devastating tornado in KZN

The IFP in the KZN Legislature has called for urgent humanitarian assistance in the wake of deadly and devastating tornado that ravaged different parts of the province.

The KZN provincial spokesperson Les Govender, said places like Nquthu, Maphumulo, KwaHlabisa, Newcastle, Utrecht, Ballito, and uThongathi were affected by the storm on Monday.

He urged people to follow the guidance of local officials and to continue doing everything to stay safe.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected. No one saw this coming. What has happened is not an isolated issue and should not be approached as such. Climate change cannot be ruled out, as it is not a thought or theory but a reality which is upon us. If we do not take the necessary steps and implement the plans needed to deal with this grim issue, our province and its people are doomed to a future of despair. We are of the view that climate change issues should be incorporated into all our poverty reduction and rural development strategies.