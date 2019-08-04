Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on the deputy mayor of the uThukela District to answer up following the theft of a council vehicle, she used for a personal trip. Nombali Mchunu is accused of using a Toyota Fortuner to attend a soccer match in Gauteng last weekend without authorisation.

IFP councillor, Mthembeni Majola, said Mchunu posted photographs of the event on her social media.

“After the game, Mchunu ordered her bodyguards to leave, so that she could drive herself to other gigs. This took place with no authorisation. Unfortunately her reckless decisions did not pay off as the municipal vehicle was stolen. She did not report the matter to SAPS. Her bodyguard had reported the missing vehicle whilst on the trip. This reckless and irresponsible decision by the deputy mayor in abusing municipal resources on extravagant trips calls for tough action to be taken against her,” Majola said.

He said the IFP cannot stand by and watch the abuse of taxpayer’s hard-earned money for government officials’ personal use and expect nothing to be done.

“We therefore demand the municipality to urgently conduct an investigation into this matter, specifically as to why the tracker was removed? If she is found guilty, the Deputy Mayor must repay the municipality and step down,” Majola said.

