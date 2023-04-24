IFP gives KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube a seven-day ultimatum to tackle the school feeding scheme crisis

Durban – The IFP caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature says it will not rest until all the people responsible for the problems with the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) in the province, have been held accountable. Addressing the media at the party’s offices in Durban on Monday, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa also demanded the immediate termination of the NSNP tender awarded by the KZN Department of Education.

“The IFP caucus further calls upon the relevant law-enforcement agencies of the country to investigate the breach of the country’s laws and to ensure that all those who have broken the law in the administration, the political leadership of government and the tenderers who have flouted the laws with them, are made to face the full might of the law.” Some of the the demands made by the IFP include: The reinstatement of the previous NSNP service providers – with immediate effect – while sorting out the mess of the tender. Ensuring a hassle-free transition to the new system which does not disadvantage thousands of emerging businesspeople who rely upon this programme for progress. An immediate investigation by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the unmasking of those responsible for the problems. The party gave the provincial government seven days to meet their demands.