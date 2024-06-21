IFP is the big winner in KZN by-elections

The IFP has said its success in the municipal by-elections on Wednesday is an indication that the public approves of its decision to join the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU). The party won seven of the 12 by-elections contested in various municipalities across the province on Wednesday.

The ANC took a hammering and lost several wards to the IFP and one to the MKP, leading political analysts to warn that the party was facing an existential threat, especially in KZN. The by-elections were held in uMvoti Municipality in Greytown, in uMzumbe Municipality on the South Coast, in Mthonjaneni Municipality, uPhongolo, Nongoma, Newcastle and other areas. The IFP, ANC, DA and the NFP have formed a GPU which culminated in the swearing in of the premier, Thami Ntuli, on Tuesday. Ntuli is the IFP chairperson in the province.

“This significant victory for the party affirms the continued trust the people of KZN have in the IFP’s leadership. It is evident that the residents of KZN support the IFP’s decision to form a Government of Provincial Unity in the province, which will ensure swift and effective service delivery that will put the citizens of KZN first,” the party said. “The IFP urges its seven newly elected councillors to emulate the exemplary leadership of the late founder and president emeritus, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” it said. DA leader Francois Rodgers said the results were encouraging as the DA made plans ahead of the local government elections in 2026.

The DA won a ward in Newcastle Municipality which was previously held by the ANC. “Local residents have demonstrated the confidence they have in us and we see this as a further confirmation that the DA continues to be an attractive party which people can rely on when it comes to good governance and service delivery. “We will use the outcome to better serve the voters of Ward 5 and by doing so continue in building our legacy of being a party that puts the needs of the people first,” he said.

IEC provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga gave a detailed round-up of how the by-elections had unfolded, saying voter turnout was around 47% across the province. “In uMzumbe Municipality, the ANC retained two seats, the IFP gained three and the MK Party gained one (all wards were previously held by the ANC). In uMvoti, the ABC (Abantu Batho Congress) lost a seat to the IFP, and in Newcastle the ANC lost a seat to the DA. In KwaNongoma and uPhongola the IFP retained its seats.” The ANC lost a seat to the IFP in Mthonjaneni, while the ANC retained its seat in uMzimkhulu.

The Mthonjaneni Municipality now falls to the IFP, which has 17 out of 25 seats. The municipality in uMzumbe is now hung, with the IFP and the ANC each holding 17 seats. Political analyst Thabani Khumalo believes the ANC is facing extinction, especially in KZN. “There was an ANC organisational report which found that the party is in danger of becoming a peri-urban and rural party, meaning it is being pushed out in urban areas and into rural areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.