IFP MPL warned against gesture towards KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce has cautioned an IFP Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) against making gestures towards women, saying such conduct was sexist and unacceptable. This was after the MPL was allegedly caught blowing kisses towards Education MEC Mbali Frazer during the debate at the sitting of the legislature on Thursday.

The MEC was participating in the debate about safety at schools in KwaZulu-Natal. Making closing remarks from the debate the Speaker said: “I think I must clarify in case members saw the flirtatious gestures that were done by the (MPL) towards the MEC of Education.They are not welcomed in the House, we don’t kiss and hug the MEC whilst she is debating. “Those (gestures) can be described as a little bit backward and sexist because they were not invited. So they are not welcomed in the House,” Boyce continued.