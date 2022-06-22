IFP: Report does not herald the end of state capture, merely end of a specific era of state capture

The IFP said history would judge if the team behind the entire report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State was up to the task. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo delivered the final part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

“This, notwithstanding the numerous delays in the finalisation and release of the Report, which will themselves have to be tested, to determine if they had any impact on the Report’s recommendations and their envisioned outcomes,” said the party’s national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa. He said the IFP, wanted to thank Zondo for ‘navigating difficult terrain, which was often politically charged’. “He had to discharge his duties in the face of frequent criticism, and managed to do so with dignity, and in a manner befitting his station as an Officer of the Court: this, in itself, is to be commended.

“However, we would like to state clearly: the handover of the Zondo Commission Report does not herald the end of state capture; merely the end of a specific era of state capture.” He said Parliament and opposition parties, cannot afford to rest on their laurels. “We must continue to ask the difficult questions, expose corruption, and hold the Executive to account.

