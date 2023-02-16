IFP says the party is encouraged by win in Mtubatuba by-election

Durban – The IFP leadership says control of the two previously ANC-controlled wards in one municipality – within the space of two months – demonstrates that voters are ditching the governing party and looking at alternatives. IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli made the observation after the party won Ward 4 during Wednesday’s by-elections in Mtubatuba, beating the ANC and EFF in the process.

Ntuli said they were humbled by the support the party had received from the people of Mtubatuba. He noted how in January voters of Ward 9 in Mtubatuba pledged their trust and loyalty to the IFP, as they also voted for the party in large numbers. “This is a clear indication that the people of this province no longer have faith in the ANC. We believe that the strength and resurgence of the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is underpinned by the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“The people of Mtubatuba were categorical in stating that the IFP remains a better choice: to govern with integrity and to deliver a government that can fix the problems of KZN,” said Ntuli. He pointed out that the victory in Ward 4 would see the IFP controlling Inkosi Mtubatuba Municipality without the assistance of the EFF. “This is a clear rejection of the newly formed coalition between the ANC and the EFF in KZN. It is also a clear indication and demonstration of what is to come in the 2024 national and provincial elections,” Ntuli declared.