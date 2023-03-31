IFP stages walkout from eThekwini council sitting

Durban - THE IFP has defended its stance of questioning some of the decisions adopted by the eThekwini Council, saying its actions were in line with its principles of good governance. The IFP, in a statement, explained that it had walked out of a council meeting after the council speaker, Thabani Nyawose, “failed to manage proceedings in an impartial and unbiased manner”.

The party also called on the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC to investigate the speaker’s conduct. “We also reserve our right to explore legal recourse in light of today’s proceedings.” During the meeting, Nyawose insisted that his conduct was in line with ensuring that there was order during the sitting.

“My responsibility is to lead the council, I am not like you and cannot behave like you. I am not here to be praised but to lead the council,” said the speaker in one of the exchanges with the IFP. The IFP’s walkout came after heated discussions, especially around the adoption of a resolution to expand the trading area of a top-end entertainment spot in uMlazi, which party councillors felt was premature. IFP councillor Mzwethu Gwala insisted that councillors undertake an oversight visit to the area proposed for expansion before approving the move by council, a proposal that was defeated by the majority vote in the house.

After this, the IFP raised several points of order which were criticised by other parties and overruled by the speaker. When their call for legal opinion was overruled, the councillors walked out. The IFP’s move earned it criticism from African Democratic Change councillor Visvin Reddy, who labelled the party’s action as amounting to grand standing.

Responding, the IFP councillor rubbished such claims, adding that they would continue doing this in future. “We were elected by members of the public, not the councillors, so what we are doing is on behalf of the people that voted for us who expect us to go over everything thoroughly before approving it because it impacts on their lives,” said the councillor. He warned against moving quickly to adopt some reports.

EFF leader and executive committee member Bhekithemba Mvubu also questioned the IFP’s stance, saying there was still time to conduct oversight in the projects where they had questions. “The fact is, Councillor Gwala sits in the infrastructure committee where the items get debated and he knows very well that the report can be noted, approved and rescinded if there was something,” the councillor stressed. Meanwhile, the DA also staged a walkout on a separate issue.