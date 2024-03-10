Durban - Three buses transporting Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters to the organisation’s manifesto rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban collided on the N2, near Gingindlovu, on Sunday. The incident comes after nine ANC supporters returning from the governing party’s manifesto launch at the same stadium died in a crash last month. The bus heading to Mpumalanga carrying scores of ANC supporters overturned near Paulpietersburg in the Dumbe Municipality.

Speaking on Sunday’s crash, IPSS Medical Rescue said it responded to the scene of the multi-bus collision on the N2 before 9am to find a number of people injured and trapped in the wreckage. It said the injured were taken to hospital. "IPSS Medical Advanced Life Support transported eight of the most seriously injured, including one who is critical," said IPSS spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick.

Meyrick said other medical services also attended the scene and warned motorists to drive with caution. Traffic was still affected by around 11am. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the traffic in the area was affected around midday.

"Currently there is a diversion as officials are attending the scene. We are monitoring our routes, especially N2 and N3," he said. He further expressed his concerns about accidents that occur during major events. "We are concerned that there seems to be more occurrence of accidents during major events. We are pleading with the organisers of such events to ensure that drivers are fit and they get enough rest, because some travel overnight," said Ncalane.

Ncalane urged road users to drive cautiously in this area. "We are hoping that there will be no other accidents when the people are going back to their homes." IFP supporters on their way to the party’s manifesto rally were injured when three buses crashed on N2 near Gingindlovu. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue