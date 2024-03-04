IFP wants to give the ANC the ‘red card’

The IFP says it is ready to give the ANC government in KwaZulu-Natal the “red card” over its failure to deal with unemployment, load shedding, crime and a weakening economy. The party wrapped up its manifesto activation programme at the weekend with rallies in Port Shepstone and Isipingo on Saturday and in KwaMashu and Phoenix on Sunday.

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa, speaking at the KwaMgqomo sports field in KwaMashu, said the party would go into detail on its plans at its manifesto launch at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. “At this juncture in South Africa, there is a massive trust deficit between political representatives and the people they are meant to serve. “Because under ANC rule politics has become mired in self serving agendas, populist rhetoric, corruption scandals and a total absence of accountability,” Hlabisa said, adding that the IFP has the strength, integrity and capacity to become the next government.

“That is the IFP we will present to the nation on March 10, not only here in KZN but at the national level and in all provinces.” When the IFP ran the province between 1994 and 2004 it established clinics, training colleges and placed education as a priority, he said. “When the IFP was given an opportunity to govern we ensured we built houses for our people. Many townships around eThekwini, Empangeni, Mtubatuba and Newcastle came into existence under the leadership of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” he said.

“Your rights to housing and human dignity are disrespected when the eThekwini Municipality fails to deliver year after year.” The right to education, healthcare and education was rendered meaningless when the government failed to deliver basic services and destroyed the economy, Hlabisa said. The high youth unemployment meant that even graduates with diplomas or degrees and medical doctors are sitting at home, he added.

Hlabisa said rampant crime was violating the rights and security of many people. “They murder citizens, kill police officers and Amakhosi. eThekwini is one of the epicentres of crime, certain townships uMlazi, KwaMashu and Inanda are known nationwide as epicentres of crime ... what can police do if they do not have vehicles or resources to fight crime?” He said the IFP would offer solutions at its manifesto launch on Sunday to “red card” the ANC.

“To us load shedding is the end of the world. Give us five years and we will show that load shedding will be a thing of the past because we will bring in foreign investors,” Hlabisa said. Earlier, IFP premier candidate and provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the government should have sourced alternative forms of energy years ago to alleviate the contemporary challenges in the province. “If people give us a chance we can inspire hope in this province and in South Africa.