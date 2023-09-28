IFP wins ANC ward in uMhlathuze by-elections

Durban – The IFP has won ward 13 in uMhlathuze in the by-elections on Wednesday. In a statement on Thursday, the IFP said it won the ward, previously held by the ANC, with 53% of the votes.The by-election in ward 13 came after the unexpected resignation of an ANC councillor.

The IFP won 2 724 votes, 53.38% of the total votes cast. The ANC received 2 348 votes, or 46.01%, while the EFF garnered 31 votes, 0.61% of the total. Thami Ntuli, the IFP chairperson, said the victory in ward 13 positioned the IFP to share equal representation with the ANC in the City of uMhlathuze council. He said out of the 67 seats in the council, the IFP and ANC would now hold 25 seats each, ushering in a new era of balanced political dynamics. The DA retains eight seats, while the EFF maintains six. The Freedom Front Plus (FF+), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), and the National Freedom Party (NFP) each hold one seat.

‘’As a party, we proudly dedicate this remarkable victory to the memory of our founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away on September 9, 2023, just two weeks ago. This triumph stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Prince Buthelezi and reaffirms that the IFP remains a formidable force in South African politics,’’ he said. Ntuli said with the 2024 general elections on the horizon, this victory sent a clear message that the IFP is a dominant force in the province. ‘’We are grateful to all our dedicated party volunteers, IFP members, and the uMhlathuze constituency, under the capable leadership of constituency chairperson, councillor Xolani Ngwezi, for their tireless efforts,’’ he said.