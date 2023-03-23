IFP wins ward 12 by-election in Dannhauser, KZN

Durban – The IFP said the party won a by-election outright on Wednesday, in Ward 12 of the Dannhauser Local Municipality, under the Amajuba District in KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP said the ward was previously controlled by an independent candidate.

Thami Ntuli, the IFP KZN provincial chairperson, said the party had delivered a resounding victory. “We won the ward with 1 012 votes (52%, up from 36% in 2021), while the ANC only received 505 votes (34%, down from 36% in 2021).” Ntuli added that IFP’s victory in Dannhauser increased the party’s seats from eight to nine in the 25-seat council.

“The IFP is currently in control of the municipality with the support of other parties in the council. This victory further strengthens the support of the IFP in Amajuba District.” Ntuli said this was an indication of the growing support for the IFP as they move towards the 2024 provincial and national elections. “We are thankful to the people of Dannhauser and the entire province for the ever-growing support that is being shown to the party.”

Ntuli said the IFP attributes its success to its president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. “We are also highly indebted to our president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, for his legacy of a clean record of governance, servant leadership and diligence, which continues to attract more and more people of KZN to support and trust the IFP.” Ntuli said Buthelezi’s struggle credentials were well known.