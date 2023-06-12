IFP Youth Brigade calls on the youth to register to vote

Durban - The IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) says young people should observe this year’s Youth Day by registering to vote in the 2024 general elections. As Youth Day, which is commemorated nationally, draws closer the IFPYB has lamented the difficult conditions that many young people face.

It noted that the majority of the country’s youth are still languishing under the dark clouds of despair, having to endure the pangs of poverty, unemployment, drug abuse and a plethora of social evils. “Many feel that they are without hope as the current political leadership at the helm of our country has seemingly forgotten the sacrifices of our youth in attaining the democratic dispensation they benefit from,” said IFP Women's Brigade national chairperson Princess Phumzile Buthelezi. She cited the high rate of youth unemployment as a sign of an inept and uncaring government that had failed many young people who had academic qualifications but could do nothing with them.

According to the Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), young people deserved better but they should take the first step. “I advise every youth 18 and above to register to vote and use their vote wisely in the next national elections. Apathy is not the panacea to the corruption and maladministration that characterises our government,” the MPL stressed. She urged the country’s youth to make a difference like the youth of 1976 who decided to cast fear aside and champion a cause that many did not enjoy the fruits of.