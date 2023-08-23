IFP’s Hlabisa conveys well wishes to party’s President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi ahead of his 95th birthday

Durban - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa has conveyed birthday wishes to the party’s founder and President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi ahead of his 95th birthday. Buthelezi, who is currently in hospital, is set to turn 95 on Sunday.

Hlabisa said that his wishes came from all IFP members. “I would like to convey our heartfelt birthday wishes to His Excellency, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of Kwaphindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party, as we approach his 95th birthday on Sunday 27 August.” Hlabisa said he wished Buthelezi good health, peace and much happiness.

“Shenge, as you reach yet another milestone in a life well-lived, marked by service to your fellow man and dedication to the many causes you believe in, we wish you good health, peace and much happiness. We thank God for blessing you with another year and will pray for His continued favour upon your life.” Hlabisa thanked Buthelezi for his leadership over the many years. “On behalf of the IFP, I would like to thank you, Shenge, for your leadership, your guidance, and the example you have set for all of us who wish to serve the people of South Africa. It is a great privilege for us as leaders of the IFP to be able to draw upon your wisdom. For more than seven decades, your commitment to servant leadership has changed the lives of millions of South Africans, for the better.”