IFP’s ‘humbled’ Ntuli to be sworn in as KZN Premier

The newly-elected KwaZulu-Natal premier, the IFP’s Thami Ntuli is to be inaugurated on Tuesday at the Woodburn Rugby Stadium in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg. Ntuli who is the IFP’s chairperson in the province was elected on Friday with the help of the ANC, IFP, DA and NFP public representatives beating the MK-nominated candidate, deputy prime minister of the Zulu Royal House Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. Ntuli will take over from the outgoing ANC’s Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Ntuli who was the King Cetshwayo District mayor said he was “humbled to be elected premier, and he is” ready to serve the people of KZN“. “I am humbled to be afforded the opportunity to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” Ntuli said while addressing the house. I am also humbled by the way the sitting conducted itself today. “It is an important journey we are starting today, joining the queue from those who have gone before us to try to make the life of KZN people better. I will serve the people with integrity and we will hit the road running from today,” Ntuli said on Friday.

Also in the KZN Legislature sitting, Nontembeko Boyce was announced speaker of the KZN Legislature. She got 41 votes in comparison to her competitor Mervyn Dirks who received 39 votes. Boyce is a member of the ANC but was nominated by the IFP MPL Mntomuhle Khawula.

In taking up her position Boyce, in her acceptance speech, urged the 80 members to work together, “whether they like each other or not and to respect the house and to differ for the good. The deputy speaker is the DA’s Mmabatho Tembe. Out of 79 ballots, Tembe secured 40 votes. Ishan Herena Barciela of the MK Party, received 39 votes.