iLembe’s decrease in Covid-19 cases is thanks to government intervention: MEC

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works, Peggy Nkonyeni, said the decrease in Covid-19 infections in iLembe District was testimony to the government’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Nkonyeni and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu conducted an oversight visit yesterday to the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital to hand over 113 isolation beds worth R24 million. The hospital is one of the health facilities used as quarantine and isolation sites for Covid-19 patients. Mbulelo Baloyi, the Department of Public Works spokesperson, said the facility was finished in record time as construction started two months ago. Baloyi said it was pleasing to note the decline of confirmed infections in the district. He said when lockdown started, they anticipated over 30000 deaths by October, adding that the situation in iLembe had stabilised and interventions had paid off .

“We embarked on a number of campaigns and public education over the past months. I think that helped because we are now seeing numbers going down, including fatalities.

“At some point, the district was under pressure as it was second in the province, but the quick intervention helped,” he said.

“Since the infection has been decreasing in the past weeks, the hospital facilities are not going to become white elephants. They are still going to be used because they are within hospitals and will help not to burden the public health facilities.”

iLembe district is currently number five in the province with 5617 confirmed positive cases. The neighbouring eThekwini district is leading the province with 51790 confirmed cases followed by uMgungundlovu district with 14720 cases. King Cetshwayo has 8956 cases and Amajuba has 6290.

A few months into the lockdown, iLembe district leadership came under fire as the district was second with Covid-19 infections and unions and staff blamed the district leadership.

This led to the closure of the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Hospital after it reported a high number of infections among health-care workers.

The workers also embarked on a protest, demanding personal protective equipment and the removal of the hospital management.

“We managed to intervene and resolved the issues facing the hospital and the district,” said Baloyi.