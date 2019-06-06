Councillor Pete Graham stands among the dirt strewn at the side of Ryde Place Pictures: Se-Anne Rall

Durban - Durban North residents are up in arms following ongoing illegal dumping taking place just metres from a dump site. They feel that there are those who are simply too lazy to drive to the site in Malacca Road to dispose of their dirt.

Ward 110 councillor, Pete Graham, said he has been inundated with calls from angry residents who often have to drive passed piles of household trash, including mattresses, broken TVs and cupboards strewn at the side of the road.

“I have received complaints on a weekly basis and the city does enforce the dumping bylaws in the area. If you look at some of the dirt thrown at the side of the road, you will find people’s addresses.





Four years ago, the municipality spent thousands of rands erecting a fence around Ryde Place in a bid to deter illegal dumping.

Local members of the ratepayers association said they were fed up with the dumping that continued for weeks on end.

Graham said the piles of rubbish attracted flies, cockroaches, rats and even black mambas.

He said the process of complaining about illegally dumped dirt was often a long and drawn out.

“The complainant would need to get an affidavit and lodge that with the municipality who will then hand it over to the National Prosecuting Authority and it would be vetted to determine if there was a case. Then the person would have to sit through a court process. Many people simply do not have the time,” he said.

He said often the dumping was not caused by people living in the area but by those from other suburbs.





Graham said it was free to dump trash at the dumping site in Malacca Road.

eThekwini Municipality's spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said, as the city it was their responsibility to ensure that the city is clean.

He said they will make sure that they deploy people to clean up the area.

“We know that in some places people are illegally dumping in some areas. We we will make sure that DSW cleans the area,” said Mayisela.

He added that as a city they will going to move at speed to clean the area.

“We need to ensure that the city is clean," he added.

THE MERCURY