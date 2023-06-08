Illegal scrap business discovered under a bridge at a Durban railway station

Durban - An illegal scrap business was discovered by a security company under a bridge at a railway station in the Sea View area of Durban on Wednesday.
Blue Security’s operations manager Max Naicker said in the pursuit of safer communities, a Blue Security tactical team, alongside another safety partner, stopped a suspected illegal scrap metal business.
Naicker said teams were on patrol near the Sea View railway station when they discovered the suspected illegal scrap metal business operating under a bridge.
He said as the teams approached, the suspects immediately fled into the nearby bush, leaving significant evidence behind.
“The items recovered were an electronic scale, a receipt book, cash, a Nokia cellphone, copper pipes and wire, aluminium wire, and various metal objects,” said Naicker.
Naicker said such illicit operations significantly contribute to crime in the Sea View area.
“We remain determined to combat them (illicit operations). The teams handed over all the recovered items to Bellair SAPS for further investigation. We are committed to creating safer communities with our crime-combating partners by taking a stand against illegal activities,” he said.
In a separate operation, Naicker said, in cooperation with the Community Crime Prevention Organisation(CCPO), that Blue Security focused on maximising their presence within the Athlone Park community in eManzimtoti on Wednesday morning.
He said by increasing visibility, they aim to deter potential threats and respond swiftly to security concerns.
“We recognise higher visibility's crucial role in deterring criminal activity. It creates an environment where individuals with bad intentions think twice before acting, fostering a safer atmosphere for everyone.
“Moreover, heightened visibility instils a sense of safety, enabling residents to enjoy their surroundings with peace of mind,” said Naicker.