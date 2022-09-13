Impasse over Go!Durban project continues as taxi industry refuses to budge

Durban - While the eThekwini Municipality is proceeding with the second phase of the multibillion-rand GO!Durban bus project, taxi operators are adamant that it will remain on hold until the question of ownership of the buses is resolved. The taxi industry was brought into the project as their businesses would be affected by it.

Deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has set the end of the year as the deadline to finalise negotiations with the taxi industry to allow for the GO!Durban bus service to finally launch. However, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Durban West Region made it clear that until the matter of the ownership of buses was resolved, the matter would not be finalised this year or at any other time. The impasse between the municipality and Santaco has led to ratepayer organisations calling for the intervention of the public protector and other law-enforcement agencies to prevent any “more wastage” of public funds.

Mathula Mkhize, of Santaco Durban, said that negotiations were becoming increasingly difficult and the taxi industry felt undermined by the behaviour of the city. “We are starting to be seen as business forums that are on their knees begging for 30%, we are not begging for anything, this (industry) is a business that we built without handouts. “The issue of the buses remains the sticking point. We were informed that the policy stated that we should beg for 49% while the government keeps 51%, and we said that was never going to be the case, we built this business from the ground,” said Mkhize.

He added that the entire project has been handled poorly, which was the source of all the challenges being experienced. “They were supposed to build one route, let it go live and start getting a return on the investment, but instead they turned this into a construction project. They are sitting with white elephants of stations which are not being used,” said Mkhize. In an interview with The Mercury yesterday, deputy mayor Mavundla reiterated his stance that there would soon be finality on the matter.

“We have set the target of the end of this year to finalise negotiations with the taxi industry as I do not want to be seized with this matter at the start of the new year,” said Mavundla. Mavundla, who is the chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Services Committee which has the oversight role over the project, declined to reveal how far the negotiations have proceeded. With the one route between Pinetown and KwaMashu complete but not operational, the city is proceeding with the second leg of the construction phase that starts from the Phoenix area.

Pressed on whether that meant the project would finally go live next year, Mavundla was non-committal. “I do not want to say the project will launch next year as we are still in negotiation with the taxi industry. “There are about 13 points that still need to be finalised as part of the negotiations before the project can go live.

“One of the contentious points in the negotiations is the ownership of the buses that will be operated on the routes. The taxi operators have stated that since it was their livelihood that will be disrupted by the project, they deserve a large stake of the ownership, whereas the city has also demanded to have a controlling stake,” Mavundla said. He added that he could not speak on the construction of the second route as he had not been briefed about it. A few weeks ago, Mavundla, told councillors that there were positive developments in their engagements with taxi operators.

At the time, he said, “The one thing that was at the top of our priorities was the issue of GO!Durban, on which we have been engaging to try and find common ground with the (taxi) industry. We are at the point now where we can see light at the end of the tunnel.” The delay in the project also irked some of the city’s ratepayer organisations. Akesh Teeruth of the Stoneham Ratepayers’ Association in Phoenix described the project as a nightmare. “The GO!Durban project is nothing more than a white elephant that has been used to fleece taxpayers’ money. To date not a single bus has run this route.