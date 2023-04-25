Importance of community involvement, CCTV cameras highlighted following the arrest of 2 wanted suspects in uMhlanga

Durban - Marshall Security has highlighted the importance of community involvement and CCTV cameras in the fight against crime after two wanted suspects were apprehended in the Sunningdale area of uMhlanga on Saturday. Marshall’s managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 4.15pm, the Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from an alert Community Policing Forum (CPF) member who spotted two wanted suspects walking on Fig Tree Rise Street in the Sunningdale area.

According to Powell, the CPF member had been on high alert after hearing about a theft case that had occurred earlier in April. With regard to the incident, he said two steel drain covers were stolen from a client’s driveway on Sugarfarm Trail by the same two suspects. “The theft incident was caught on CCTV and a case was registered with Durban North SAPS,” he said.

Powell said Marshall’s Special Operations Team immediately responded to assist. “The two suspects, a male and female, were apprehended and the Durban North SAPS arrived on the scene shortly after to transport them to the station for further investigation and processing,” he said. Marshall Security encouraged all community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies, as it could make a significant impact in keeping our communities safe.