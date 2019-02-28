A taxi driver who has been serving a 10-year prison sentence after his reckless driving will be making a public apology to the families of those who died. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - A taxi driver who has been serving a 10-year prison sentence after his reckless driving led to a crash in which 15 people were killed, will be making a public apology to the families of those who died and were injured. His public apology is part of the Department of Correctional Services Victim-Offender Dialogues (Vods) programme, where rehabilitated offenders are given an opportunity to reflect on their wrongs and to request forgiveness.

Bongani Khulekani Gwala, now 31, was found guilty of 15 counts of culpable homicide in 2013 in connection with a 2011 crash in Pietermaritzburg, and has been serving his prison sentence at Sevontein Correctional Centre.

The department said Gwala has decided to apologise publicly.

Gwala pleaded not guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to all counts at the time, blaming defective brakes for the grisly crash.

However, Acting Judge Piet Bezuidenhout rejected his version of events and found that Gwala had been grossly negligent.

Gwala was convicted of culpable homicide and acquitted of attempted murder.

The collision happened in rush-hour traffic on the morning of September 30, 2011.

Gwala overtook “bumper-to-bumper” traffic in the oncoming lane and on a blind rise and failed to avoid an oncoming truck.

The taxi overturned and was dragged down an embankment by the truck, which eventually crash-landed on top of the taxi.

Thirteen occupants of the taxi died at the scene and two others died in hospital later.

The four survivors who were rescued from the taxi and testified against Gwala, who suffered only superficial injuries in the accident.

Gwala is expected to make his public apology at the Cramond Local Hall in Pietermaritzburg today.

Department spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said the main aim of the Vods programme is to offer victim support and empowerment while pursuing the rehabilitation of those already incarcerated through well-managed rehabilitation programmes.

“The objective of the Vods is to put the victim back at the centre of the corrections system, as the victim is directly, and personally, affected by the criminal act of the offender.

“Equally so, the offender must be given an opportunity to reflect on his or her wrongs and request forgiveness,” Mdluli said.

