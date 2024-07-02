Imran Keeka re-appointed as DA chief whip in KZN

Keeka joined in 2014 as the DA’s health spokesperson before becoming DA KZN spokesperson on education in 2019.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has announced the re-appointment of Dr Imran Keeka, as Chief Whip of its 11-member legislature Caucus. The appointment is with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party said that Keeka had also served as a dedicated committee member on KZN’s Public Participation and Petitions (PPP) portfolio committee and Quality of Life (Women, Children and People with Disabilities) standing committee, the latter position he has held for the past eight years.

“He is also a current member of the DA KZN Provincial Executive Committee, the DA Federal Council, has been re-elected to serve on the Party’s Federal Council and is a member of the Provincial Executive and Provincial Disciplinary Committees. Keeka also served on the party’s Technical Task Team established to form a working relationship between the DA and the IFP during the last term.

“Dr Keeka holds a postgraduate qualification in African Studies and Public Policy. He is also a committee member of several local Muslim organisations, on education issues. In 2012 he was elected to represent the profession of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture at the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa (AHPCSA), and has served on the executive committee.”