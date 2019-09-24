#ImStaying Facebook group inspires positivity for South Africa

Durban - While the current grim situation in South Africa has many people listing reasons why the country has failed its people, an ever-growing Facebook group called #ImStaying has offered a breath of fresh air sharing only positivity. The group is said to be dedicated to the South African women and men of all races and all religions, who remain loyal to South Africa.

Created earlier this month by Jarette Petzer, the group already has more than 100 000 members.

Thousands of videos, pictures and stories of what makes South Africa one of the best countries to live in - capturing the beauty of Ubuntu - has been posted on the page.

“This group is to honour all those who still believe that we as a nation can turn things around. To all those who choose to stay and work together to save this beautiful country, we call home! This group belongs to all willing to make a positive difference,” the page’s welcome note reads.

Heartwarming stories from South Africans who have travelled to many countries in the world have dominated the page with a similar theme - “There is no place like home”.

One such story from Durbanite Liana Barciella Hassim who relayed her trek from the United States to South Africa when her father died in 2011, has received more than 8000 likes and shares.

Hassim’s story tells of her father’s death in 2011 while she was studying in the US.

“I had five flights ahead of me to make my way home. Five very long flights, with even longer layovers in airports. I got the news that he died as I was walking into the second flight. I crumpled in the queue. I couldn’t articulate. Throughout the rest of the journey, I cried, wailed and found corners in airports to sit by myself.

"People stared, gawked actually. Laughed. An American lady tapped me on the shoulder to say - 'Don’t worry honey, you’ll find another man'. The Germans shuffled along quickly as if I had contracted the bubonic plague. Everyone minded their own mostly. Until I reached home. I’ll never forget landing in Joburg. The first Afrikaans tannie who saw me, pulling me by arm, asking me what was wrong, enveloping in me a larger than life hug.

"She stroked my hair, fed me with something sugary and asked me what I needed. Later on in yet another long queue, a gogo, seeing I was distressed asked what was wrong, before I knew it she was whispering to her family in isiZulu, her son pushing past everyone to plead my case.

"That family made sure I skipped the queue and was taken care of. Everyone felt my pain here. Really felt it. Cared about it too. Genuinely. Up until that moment, I thought my future lay in the US. To me, I wasn’t ever coming home. I think that day was my turning point. The day I realized how special South Africans are. All of us. Home was not just where the heart was, but home was the place that loved me back. Home was and will always be that place to me,” Hassim wrote.

Speaking to The Mercury, Hassim said that she didn’t think much of it when she shared her story on the #ImStaying Facebook page. She said that she wanted to even delete her post, “feeling a little silly” but then she started seeing the comments pour in.

“I felt very emotional and shocked at how many people it touched. I think I spent the whole day crying happy and sad tears. Reading messages from people reaching out to me and watching as my Facebook went crazy with the post being liked and shared so many times. I didn’t think that so much hope would grow from this tiny seed planted,” Hassim said.

One of the group’s newest members, Mandisi Sephoko Zengele said that after he had gone through to some of the posts, he found that it was the first group to have all races so united.

“Yhooo haybo keep it up, imagine our country like this yhooo,” he wrote.

The Mercury