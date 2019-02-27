Foetal specialist Dr Ismail Bhorat, left, with proud parents Ntombehle and Phiwayinkosi Biyela and their “miracle” son, Mihle, who was discharged from St Augustine Hospital’s neo-natal ICU ward last week. PICTURE: NETCARE 911

DURBAN - The prospects looked bleak for a Durban couple’s unborn baby boy, until they consented to allow him to have a rare and intricate intrauterine blood transfusion to save his life. Ntombehle Biyela’s pregnancy had progressed well until the 24th week, when her doctor warned her that the foetus was suffering from a life-threatening condition and recommended the pregnancy be terminated.

But Biyela and her husband, Phiwayinkosi, wanted a second opinion and turned to gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Bongani Mazibuko at Durban’s Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital. He, in turn, contacted Dr Ismail Bhorat, the only foetal specialist in private practice in KwaZulu-Natal.

Bhorat, who is based at Netcare’s uMhlanga Hospital, told the worried parents that the foetus was in cardiac failure and had just days to live.

Fluid had collected around the baby’s lungs, heart and subcutaneous tissue. The heart was having to pump harder to get blood to the cells, causing the heart to fail, and the situation was getting worse by the day.

“It was really a very severe case,” Bhorat said.

He said the condition is called hydrops fetalis.

It was critical to look for the cause, particularly anaemia.

An assessment was carried out to measure the blood in an artery in the foetus’s brain confirming Bhorat’s suspicion of severe anaemia, which was likely caused by a viral infection.

The parents were told the baby needed an urgent blood transfusion while still in the womb to correct the anaemia, and that it was an invasive, intricate procedure.

“It meant inserting a needle into the mother’s abdomen, through the subcutaneous tissue, into the uterus and into the umbilical cord through ultrasonic control, and then doing the transfusion,” he said.

It is a rare procedure done in only a few hospitals worldwide.

Possible complications were a slowing of the heart rate, leakage of blood through the insertion site or a clot in the cord.

Although scared, the parents gave the go-ahead to save their baby’s life.

Bhorat, whose expertise in pinhole foetal surgery has saved the lives of countless unborn babies suffering from potentially fatal conditions, was confident of the procedure’s success, and the keyhole blood transfusion was duly carried out, with obstetrician Dr Hasmita Gandhi acting as his assistant.

A small amount of foetal blood was extracted and sent to a laboratory to determine its haemoglobin level, which Bhorat needed to know to determine the exact volume of blood to be transfused.

“The volume of how much blood to give is tricky: you have to take into account factors like the gestational age and the foetal weight. Too much blood and you might worsen the heart failure due to overload, which will result in death; too little and it will be ineffective,” he said.

Once the volume was calculated, the blood was slowly transfused.

“The baby was the real star,” Bhorat said.

Within a week the cardiac failure had totally resolved itself.

“The foetus remained stable and thrived, and, working closely with Dr Mazibuko, we were able to get the baby to a healthy 36 weeks, when he was delivered on February 12.”

The overjoyed Biyelas named their “miracle”son - their second child - Mihle Imisebenzi kaNkulunkulu, which means “Beautiful work of God.”

Mihle was discharged from St Augustine’s neo-natal ICU ward on Thursday.

The grateful parents sent a letter of thanks to Bhorat “from the bottom of their hearts”, noting that “not every doctor would have taken such a decision (to do the blood transfusion)”.

- THE MERCURY