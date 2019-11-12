Inanda cop, accused of murder, still a free man









File photo: Pexels Durban - A police officer, alleged to have killed a man during a heated argument in Inanda last month, is still to be arrested. The Mercury understands that the police officer has a criminal record. He had previously served a five-year prison sentence for assault. Meanwhile, residents who witnessed the shooting have fled from their homes, refusing to give statements to police because they fear for their lives. The officer, who cannot be named as he has not been arrested nor has he appeared in court, allegedly shot Zwakele Hlongwa in the back during an argument in October. According to an Inanda resident, who declined to be named, a group of people had gathered at a popular hangout spot in the Durban township on October 27.

“We were all out on Saturday and the officer drove past where we were standing. He had not been invited, as many of us know about his behaviour and how he acts when he gets drunk.

“He went to buy his own alcohol and came to chill with us. We did not have a problem,” the man said.

He said later in the evening, the cop saw Hlongwa with a torch and questioned him about how he got the torch.

“He insisted that only police officers had those torches and Hlongwa told him that the torch belonged to him. The cop threatened to go to his car and fetch his gun and Hlongwa told him to do it. The cop went to his car, fetched his firearm and came back.

“He pointed the gun at Hlongwa and shot him twice in the back. He continued to shoot until Hlongwa fell to the ground,” the man said.

He claimed that the cop fled the scene in his car.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed they were investigating the shooting.

“Our approach is to conduct our investigation and collect as much as crucial evidence as possible before effecting an arrest. Once relevant and concrete evidence is collected we’ll refer our case to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision. It won’t be proper to rush to arrest when our case is not yet complete,” he said.

Last week, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) held their annual conference, where they addressed concerns raised about police officers with criminal records.

DA provincial community safety spokesperson, Sharon Hoosen, said there was sufficient evidence for the police officer to be arrested.

Hoosen said while Ipid had a responsibility to investigate the conduct of police officers, nothing stopped the investigators from taking action.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said they had called for vetting to be applied across all levels at SAPS.

The Mercury