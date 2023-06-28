Inanda resident says she lost everything in storm after her family home was wrecked

Durban – Damaged power lines lying on the ground, with corrugated iron from roofs wrapped around them, walls that caved in and homes with no roofs were among the destruction seen in Inanda on Tuesday during a visit by government officials. The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, as well as eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, led a government visit to the community of Inanda yesterday (Wednesday).

While some residents were working on repairing the damage done, others stood around unsure of where to start. Many of the residents who spoke to The Mercury spoke of the loss of valuables and documents, including ID books and social grant cards, as their immediate concerns. Those who had lost their homes were worried about where they would sleep last night. One such resident was Nonsikelelo Madiya, who said her family’s five-room mud house collapsed. She said she had been attending a family friend's funeral and when she returned the house was no longer there.

“I cannot even say what happened as I didn't see anything at first hand. Maybe if I was at home I would have at least saved our IDs, but we have lost it all. I do not even have food to feed my children,’’ she said. Both the premier and Kubayi assured the storm victims that they would be assisted and temporary accommodation would be provided for those whose homes were destroyed. Kaunda said the City’s multi-disciplinary teams such as Water, Electricity, Roads, Parks were in various communities to ensure that services are restored and that infrastructure was repaired swiftly.

He said many areas lost power, but technicians have begun restoring it in several locations. “Many homes suffered extensive damage, and community halls were opened last night to accommodate those who needed shelter. Affected families are being accommodated in Amaoti Hall and in other halls,” he said. According to the municipality, different teams from the city are continuing to clear roads by removing fallen trees, sand, and debris.