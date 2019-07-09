THE police remove burning branches, stones, tyres and broken beer bottles during community protests against an increase in taxi fares in Inchanga, near Cato Ridge. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Residents in Fredville in Inchanga yesterday took to the streets to protest against an increase in taxi fares by the local association. The community blocked a main road with burning tyres, logs and stones as they said they had not been consulted about the fare increase that had been introduced by the Fredville Taxi Association.

An Inchanga resident,who did not want to be named, said the association also offered a poor service.

“We wait for hours to be fetched from our stops to be taken to the rank,” he said.

He added that the association usually consulted with them when the fare was going to be increased.

“The association has often sat down with us to negotiate, but this time we just saw the notice in their taxis,” he added.

The association’s chairperson, who said his surname was Zuma and who declined to provide his first name, said a meeting had been held with the ward councillor and community yesterday, but that no resolution was reached.

Ward 4 councillor Malombo Nxumalo said the community had complained that last year they had been consulted about the increase.

He said another meeting would be held on Sunday to discuss the issue.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that officers had responded after community members blocked the road.

“We can confirm the protest today where community members blockaded the road with burning tyres, logs, and stones at Fredville in Inchanga,” said Gwala.

She added that no serious incidents had been reported.

“A case of public violence is being investigated by the Inchanga SAPS, and the police are at the scene,” she said.

In another protest incident, in Mtubatuba, three suspects were arrested for public violence.

“It’s alleged that early this morning (yesterday) about 200 community members embarked on a protest action and blockaded the N2 freeway at Shikishela in Mtubatuba,” said Gwala.

She said they blockaded the road with burning tyres and trees.

“Three suspects were arrested for public violence and will appear in court soon,” she said.

