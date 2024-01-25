Increase in living allowance of Tvet college students provided

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, has announced an increase in the living allowance of students in Tvets (technical and vocational education and training). Giving a media briefing on the state of readiness for universities, Nzimande detailed the allowances that will be provided for all students this year.

He said in 2024, living allowance will be R16 500 for university students; (R3 045 personal care allowance per year and R13 455 meal allowance per year). “In the TVET sector I am happy to announce that the TVET living allowance will increase from R6 000 to R10 000. “This was done as part of the continued efforts to bring parity between the university and TVET sectors and is a significant achievement in driving transformation in the TVET sector,” said the minister.

Detailing other allowances, the minister said students may either qualify for the travel allowance or the accommodation allowance. “In addition, we have introduced the differentiated accommodation CAP between metro and non-metro areas. All institutions owned or leased, and private accommodation will be capped at R50 000 in metro areas and R41 000 in all other areas per academic year,” he said. Nzimande said students living in institution-catered accommodation qualified for a maximum allowance capped at R66 500 in metros and R57 500 in all other areas per annum (accommodation inclusive of the living allowance and personal care).

Students who opt to make their own accommodation arrangements with immediate family or with relatives do not qualify for the accommodation allowance. Instead, these students qualify for a travel allowance determined by the institution, up to a maximum of R7 875 in 2024. All university students qualify for a learning material allowance, which is set at a maximum amount of R5 460 for students for the 2024 academic year. Allowances for students in distance education programmes are calculated based on the number of courses registered up to a maximum of R5 460.