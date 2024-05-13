Indaba to give boost to tourism industry

KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism sector is ready to host Africa’s Travel Indaba, which is expected to be the catalyst for the revival of the province’s hospitality and tourism industry. The event will run from Monday until May 16 at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC), with the Department of Tourism revealing on Sunday that 990 confirmed exhibitors from 26 African countries will be attending.

Brett Tungay, Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) East Coast chairperson, said the travel indaba is more important than ever for KZN and eThekwini. “The travel Indaba will provide a much-needed boost to tourism as we have had so many interruptions in KZN due to Covid-19, the 2021 July unrest, the floods, and beaches being closed. These events had a massive effect on the tourism industry in KZN and we are finding that operators are not sending as many tourists to the province due to the challenges,” he said. Tungay added that the indaba presents a massive opportunity for tourists to come to KZN.

“We are also going to see international travel buyers coming into the country and into Durban and KZN. This is a big opportunity for KZN to present itself as a top holiday destination with a huge amount of product to offer the public. It’s crucial for relevant stakeholders to put on a great travel indaba so that we can get tourists coming back to KZN to enjoy our offerings.” Jeannie Sarno, chairperson of uMhlanga Tourism, described the indaba as a major event for the tourism industry. “It’s an opportunity for the tourism industry to showcase what they have to offer and just as important, it’s an opportunity for the market to see what is being offered in the tourism industry.”

Sarno said it was crucial that the City continued to host the travel indaba. “Having events like this ensures that there are full rooms for the accommodation industry, full tables for hotels, full buses for tour operators, and for any tourism industry this is exactly what we love to see.” Sarno said the indaba is what the KZN travel industry needs to get back on its feet after a few years of chaos.

“We hope that they are able to extend the indaba for another few years here in KZN. We wish everyone good business during this indaba, but we ask all the product owners to give the visitors a true taste of the warmth of KZN hospitality.” KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said they are excited to welcome Africa’s Travel Indaba back to KZN in 2024, saying the event plays an important role in the tourism growth and has an enormous impact on the economy. “Firstly, there was the direct economic impact of around R130 million last year. Secondly, it brings hundreds of members of the African tourism sector together at the Durban ICC.”

Duma said South Africa’s international tourist numbers are growing rapidly, boosting international visitor numbers to KZN. “Over the past year, 646 234 international visitors came to KZN and projections from tourism insights are that the province will welcome over 800 000 international visitors in the coming year,” said Duma. eThekwini Municipality said 9 000 delegates from around the world, including high-profile dignitaries, are expected to attend the indaba.