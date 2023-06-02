Independent investigator to probe eThekwini HR head’s qualifications, mayor announces

Durban - A senior manager in the eThekwini Municipality is facing a probe into her qualifications following allegations that she is unqualified for the post. Deputy city manager Kim Makhathini, who is the head of human resources, will face a probe by an external investigator over the matter, the City announced yesterday.

Opposition party councillors that supported the call for an investigation said this was long overdue and would give Makhathini a chance to clear her name. “The council has authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator to investigate allegations of misconduct against the deputy city manager (DCM), Ms Makhathini, emanating from an alleged fraudulent diploma and unverified degree,” said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during a media briefing. He said the appointed investigator would be expected to submit a report.

“Thirty days after his or her appointment, a report with recommendations to the city manager must be submitted. The city manager shall table the report of the independent investigator before the council within seven days from the date of receipt for a decision to be made,” he said. He said Makhathini had been given seven days to explain why she should not be suspended. Kaunda said it was important to note that the matter against Makhathini were mere allegations at this stage, and as such it was important to protect her reputation.

The mayor also touched on the allegations surrounding city manager Musa Mbhele, who has come under fire for allegedly failing to disclose an ongoing investigation against him during his interview for the top job. “In the past few weeks, the media has been constantly reporting allegations of misconduct against the city manager, Mr Mbhele. Following these reports, I have taken steps as the city manager’s immediate supervisor to verify the existence of the City Integrity and Investigations Unit reports which formed the basis of the negative media reports. I am finalising this report for it to be tabled at the next council meeting,” the mayor said. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the investigation would afford Makhathini a chance to speak for herself.

“There is not a single political party that did not support the suggestion that there should be an investigation. I had the view that she should also be given an opportunity to answer to these allegations, so we do not judge from a distance not knowing what is going on,” Nkosi said. “If she is given an opportunity to answer for herself that will mean she will get a chance to explain where all this furore is coming from. The investigation will absolve her if she does not have a case to answer to.” ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy said the investigation was long overdue, adding that the City should move with speed and finalise the matter.