Index shows low business confidence in eThekwini

Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) economists say the recent Durban Business Confidence Index – which was lower than 50 implying a lack of confidence in the local economy – should be a wake-up call to the province’s economic hub and the political and administrative leadership of the City. The report, published last Friday by UKZN’s School of Accounting, Economics and Finance, suggested that the low level of confidence could be due to the ongoing load shedding, which has affected sales and production in the manufacturing sector. Another factor was uncertainty induced by calls for a “national shutdown” in March.

In the report, which covers the period January to March 2023, the index stood at 43.27. This was a slight drop from the 44.04 from the last quarter of 2022, which covered the festive period. Sectors that did show improved business confidence included the transport, storage and communication sector and construction sector. The index comes as eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and other leaders are on a charm offensive to provide assurance to investors that the city is continuously moving forward following setbacks over the past three years.

In many interviews and engagements in recent times, the mayor has cited the Covid-19 lockdown, the July 2021 riots and last year’s floods as challenges that have impeded the city’s growth, but has stressed that the eThekwini leadership is working hard at restoring eThekwini’s former glory as KZN’s economic hub. Researchers who compiled the report noted that while the leadership indicated that things were improving, the report suggested that there were still low levels of confidence regarding service delivery in the city. Among the surveyed businesspeople, 78% reported that if they (or anyone else) reported a “poor service delivery” complaint, it was very unlikely that the authorities would attend to it.

The survey respondents also reported that among the services provided by the government in Durban, electricity was the worst followed by environmental management (sewerage, solid waste and parks), roads and public safety (police, fire and ambulance services). Dr Harold Ngalawa, a professor of economics and chairperson of the Macroeconomics Research Unit at the school, said the findings were important for the city’s leadership to note as they reflected the mood of the business community. “This report is about perception, a feature that is very important in the business environment. Durban is the economic hub of KwaZulu-Natal because there are many sectors that operate within it. The fact of the matter is when eThekwini sneezes KZN catches flu and right now eThekwini is sneezing.”