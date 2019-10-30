Indian community dismayed over 1860 monument project failure









EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said it was unacceptable that such an important project had been left to die. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Members of the Indian community have said it was a “crying shame” that the R4.4million earmarked for the 1860 Indentured Indian Monument project had to be returned to the province because it had not been used. Indian community activists, including members of the 1860 organising committee, have been left “extremely disappointed” after a report presented to the city’s executive committee yesterday noted that the city had to return the funds. The spokesperson for the 1860 Heritage Centre, Satish Dhupelia, said that 2020 would mark 160 years since the arrival of Indians on Durban’s shores. “The city should have made more of an effort in ensuring this project was completed. Even if a statue was not erected, they could have used the money to build a soup kitchen or a second-hand clothing distribution centre in the name of the indentured labourers. They could have used this money to alleviate poverty in our name,” he said. According to the municipal report, the project was supposed to be implemented by the Premier’s Office, but it decided to engage eThekwini municipality for help.

A site along the South Beach esplanade next to uShaka Marine World was identified for the project.

The report said issues arose when a representative from the organising committee allegedly wanted to flout the municipality’s supply chain management (SCM) processes.

However Seelan Archary, who serves on the 1860 organising committee, said the allegation was false and misleading “in the extreme”.

Archary said that although he did not want to blame the city, there were many administrative delays that had led to the project’s failure.

He said that the city had called for submissions from artists on their proposals of what the monument should look like.

“The artists’ impressions were far-fetched and didn’t reflect our history. We rejected their submissions and thereafter there was a lull in the process.

“Now we hear that the money is being returned,” he said.

Archary said that the Indian community had been looking forward to the momentous occasion when the monument would be erected, but “they now feel undermined and disappointed”.

“I expressed this disappointment year after year, but we couldn’t do anything without a move administratively from the city,” Archary said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said it was “a very sad indictment” of the municipality, and that something needed to be done to recognise the role Indians played in the province’s history.

“This created a lot of excitement and hope among the Indian community, and people must be held accountable. The excuse that SCM processes were too slow and tedious is not good enough,” she said.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said that it was “quite embarrassing” for the municipality.

“This could even be interpreted that some races are not as important as others in the municipality,” Nkosi said.

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said it was unacceptable that such an important project had been left to die.

The Mercury