Daniel Shravan Picture: Twitter Durban - An Indian filmmaker has caused a stir on social media after stating that rape should be legalised. According to the Daily Mail UK, Daniel Shravan further said women should cooperate during sex attacks by carrying condoms and slammed the Indian government for frightening rapists. In a series of now deleted posts, Shravan, said rape was not a serious thing but that murder was inexcusable. He stated that government should legalise rape without violence for the safety of women.

Views of a sexually frustrated man Daniel Shravan who thinks Rape should be legal & women should carry condoms and nt be adamant in getting raped. Has his father used condoms yrs ago, this pathetic waste of a sperm, disgrace to his family, wouldnt hv been walking on face of Earth pic.twitter.com/qwFa01Ud7z — Vin Var (@vineetavarshney) December 4, 2019

Shravan's comments were made following the rape of 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy whose charred body was found under an overpass in Hyderabad in India last week. The attack spurred Indian MP, Jaya Bachchan, to call for Reddy's attackers to be lynched in public.

Reddy, a vet, was raped and murdered by a group of men who offered to help her with a punctured tyre. Four men have since been arrested for the attack.

Shravan said women should accept men's sex.

His comments have been slammed by the official #MeTooIndia Twitter account.

Hello, @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO #ArrestDanielShravan. He is advocating rape as punishment for women. What will it take to make women feel safe? How many men will be let off?



This is call to book Daniel Shravan for his comments inciting violence against women. https://t.co/968UrwaKIF — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) December 4, 2019

Many took to social media to condemn the filmmaker's comments.

I think #DanielShravan needs urgent psychiatric treatment. Even animals stay & move in pairs. They don't practice free sex. Suggesting like this should be condemned very severely. https://t.co/M0WqtdukfH — Dilip Parab (@DilipParab) December 4, 2019

#DanielShravan shame on you — YE BAAT (@Topusanews1) December 6, 2019

Is this for real?

Men like you itself are in some way or the other responsible for these things! Men like you are encouraging such incidents to happen in India. You guys don't deserve to stay in this society.#JusticeForPriyankaReddy #DeathForRapists #DanielShravan pic.twitter.com/2zORVuchV5 — nehasolankii (@nehasolankii1) December 6, 2019

