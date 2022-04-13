Indigent KZN residents affected by the floods to receive food vouchers, school supplies

DURBAN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced its intervention plan to assist indigent residents in KwaZulu-Natal, who have been affected by the devastating floods, which left many homeless and displaced on Wednesday. Sassa provincial spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said most areas in KZN have been affected by the recent heavy torrential rains, which led to a number of houses submerged in water, leaving most families stranded and seeking accommodation in community halls.

“In response to this, Sassa in KZN has activated its intervention mechanisms to assist affected families to have access to means of survival through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) programme, which is an immediate response to a crisis in respect of an individual, a family or a community in the case of a disaster,” she said. Godlwana said the department would be liaising with District Disaster teams to obtain a list of affected individuals to conduct needs assessments. “From the list obtained from the Disaster Management teams, Sassa will ensure that food vouchers to the value of R700.00 are provided to identified individuals. School Uniforms will also be provided to learners who lost their belongings as a result of the disaster,” she said.

According to Godlwana, services at Sassa offices are not disrupted and continue to operate normally on weekdays between 7.30am to 4pm. However, she said assessments would be carried out in offices along the coast where roads were damaged, affecting the flow of traffic and preventing officials from accessing respective places of employment. Godlwana added that where cash payments could not be made under King Cetshwayo and some parts of Uthukela Districts, they will be rescheduled in consultation with beneficiaries and local leadership.

Simlindile Jabavu, who is the acting regional executive manager in KZN, said Sassa would work with various disaster management teams in all spheres of government to ensure that people are assisted swiftly. “We are saddened by damage caused by the floods, especially in areas along the coast. We have established a team to mobilise resources and to also provide humanitarian relief to stranded families. On behalf of Sassa in KZN, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to all families who lost their loved ones during this difficult period,” he said. THE MERCURY