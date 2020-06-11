Infected teacher taught 79 pupils at Pietermaritzburg primary school

Durban - More than 90 pupils and staff at Deccan Road Primary in Pietermaritzburg have been asked to self-isolate after coming into contact with a teacher who had tested positive for Covid-19. Savannah Park Secondary was also forced to close its doors yesterday after one of its teachers tested positive for the virus. This is the fourth school in the province that has closed since Monday as a result of Covid-19 infections. On Monday, Apollo Secondary in Chatsworth and Clairwood Secondary also closed. Yesterday morning, the Department of Health conducted screening and testing on staff, cleaners and school governing body (SGB) members. The pupils were told to self-isolate.

SGB chairperson Rumen Maistry said the Health Department had advised parents to keep an eye on their children and notify the school and department should they become symptomatic.

Maistry said a Grade 7 teacher had attended school since last week and taught 79 pupils on Monday.

“The teacher had taken all the precautions. She wore a mask throughout the day and had her temperature tested twice in the day. She developed a temperature at home on Monday afternoon and went to the doctor. She was then tested and did not report to school on Tuesday.

“By late Tuesday evening, after receiving her results, she notified the school of her positive test result,” he said.

Maistry said the school followed the protocols by notifying the Health and Education departments yesterday morning.

He said all officials, including the Msunduzi Municipality’s disaster management unit, local councillors and a school nurse, were at the school.

He said a notice was sent out to all parents reassuring them that all procedures had been followed and advising them on further steps.

“Pupils were instructed to self-isolate, and if they displayed any symptoms to notify the school and we would arrange to have them tested. However, some parents became frantic. We then advised them they could take their children to private labs for testing, if they wished to.

“It’s a stressful time for parents and teachers. The SGB is offering as much support as possible. We have given all parents a list of contact numbers should they have any queries. We will answer any questions to help put their minds at ease,” Maistry said.

He added that they were advised to close the school for the next two weeks or until advised otherwise.

In a letter to parents, Savannah Park Secondary principal Asogan Naicker said he had been informed of the teacher’s status on Tuesday.

Naicker assured parents that the teacher had not been in contact with pupils. He had not attended school since Monday, the letter read.

Screening and testing of teachers and support staff was conducted by the Department of Health yesterday.

Fumigation and sanitisation of the school also started yesterday.

Spokesperson for the provincial Education Department, Kwazi Mthethwa, confirmed the schools were closed after teachers reported being infected with the virus. He said infections were increasing in communities, and all sectors were affected.

“Education is one of the sectors that are affected but we’re determined to ensure that safety is the main priority at schools. We are also committed to saving the 2020 academic year and ensuring the curriculum recovers.

“We are working closely with the Health Department. If they suggest that the schools close temporarily as part of the protocol, then that is what we have to do,” Mthethwa said.

The Mercury