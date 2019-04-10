Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A school monitoring survey report by the Department of Basic Education has found that KwaZulu-Natal schools were still facing key infrastructure challenges. The report, which was released yesterday by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, used 13 indicators to measure the schools’ performance.

The indicators looked at school infrastructure, the filling of vacant posts, teacher absenteeism, the supply of textbooks and workbooks to pupils, pupil access to libraries and multi- media centres, and the effectiveness of governing bodies.

A national sample of 1000 public ordinary schools offering up to Grade6, and those offering up to Grade 12, was part of the survey.

The report found that secondary schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga displayed poor infrastructural conditions compared with the average situation in the country.

It found that a lack of running water and internet facilities was prevalent in KZN schools.

It found that in 2017, in KZN primary schools, 52.8% had running water, 88.4% had perimeter fencing, 85.4% had electricity, 24.5% had internet access and 77.8% had adequate toilets.

In secondary schools in KZN, 59.1% had running water, 93.6% had perimeter fencing, 90.5% had electricity, 39% had internet access and 75.9% had adequate toilets.

A combination of both primary and secondary schools in KZN that had basic facilities in place showed that 54.6% had running water, 89.9% had perimeter fencing, 86.9% had electricity, 28.8% had internet access and 77.2% had adequate toilets.

Equal Education said they would still need to go through the report and therefore could not comment.

But in their media statement released late last month, they said the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department had said there were still 1377 schools with plain pit latrines that would only be eradicated by 2020/21.

There were also still 115 schools in the province without electricity.

Another issue raised in the report was that the trend of teacher absenteeism from classrooms across South Africa was growing marginally.

Speaking on the report, Motshekga said: “The survey recorded an increase in the national aggregate of teacher absence (from 8% to 10%) on an average day.

“This is deeply troubling. We must do more to support teachers. There’s a need to drill deeper into the statistics to understand this leave-of-absence phenomenon.”

The survey noted that the national absence rate in South Africa “is roughly in line with international norms and that the small change compared to what was measured in 2011 should not be interpreted as evidence of a systematic or substantial increase in teacher absence”.

Motshekga said school principals should micromanage teachers and enforce good leadership, and ensure they did not go missing from work.

Vee Gani of the KZN Parents’ Association said teacher absenteeism was a huge problem.

“Some are frequently absent, some are even running businesses during school hours and depriving pupils of education.”

Motshekga ordered that the survey results be made publicly available so that the department could learn from the criticism.

“We accept our shortcomings and stand ready for criticism. The results of this survey are a mixed bag. There’s still more work to be done.”

THE MERCURY