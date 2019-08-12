Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, second from right, with panel representatives at a media briefing in Pretoria on the contents of the report released by the presidential expert advisory panel on land reform and agriculture. GCIS

Durban - THE INGONYAMA Trust has denied allegations that there is financial mismanagement within its ranks, saying its financial reports are publicly available for scrutiny. The chairperson of the trust, Judge Jerome Ngwenya, said they were still shocked that the advisory panel on land reform and agriculture made these allegations and even went on to recommend that the trust should be disbanded without giving them an opportunity to state their side of the story.

Judge Ngwenya was responding to recommendations by Dr Vuyo Mahlati, the chairperson of the advisory committee which alleged that among other things there was financial mismanagement.

“Ingonyama Trust is audited by the Auditor-General and that has been the norm for years. What has the Auditor-General said about its finances? Where are they getting all they are saying because they did not speak to the trust?” Ngwenya asked.

Ngwenya said he has publicly said many times that they were never given an opportunity to give their side of the story before the panel made recommendations, which include a disbanding it and taking away the 2.8 million hectares of land it administers to place it under government control.

“I even once asked you to go to read the report and show me where they say they gave us an opportunity to respond.

“This one will in future make us not speak about the matter with anyone, because we have already been marginalised as if we are crazy people who cannot think,” he said.

Taking a further jab at the panel, Judge Ngwenya said the trust has been marginalised by the panel to the extent that there was a perception that they are bad people.

He said it was strange that the panel called for a repealing and disbanding of the act, yet there were many public entities that have been found to be financially wanting, but they were not disbanded.

“We have never heard people making a call to disband a public entity because of financial mismanagement allegations. Our work is publicly scrutinised and as a result of that even the Auditor-General has never made adverse findings against us. There are many puzzling elements in these reports, like that it implicates us, but no one has given us a copy.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, said the king has never said he believes he is above the Constitution and not bound by it.

Prince Thulani Zulu told Independent Media that whoever was claiming that was driven by hatred of the monarch.

“We cannot waste our time entertaining people who have made it their job to throw insults at the king and the monarch.

“Entertaining such people will give them unnecessary prominence,” the prince said.

The Mercury