Ingonyama Trust chairperson has not been removed, says Zulu royal house

Durban - The Zulu royal house has dismissed as fake a letter that claimed Ingonyama Trust Board chairperson Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela had been removed. Zulu Royal House spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu warned of a fake letter circulating on social media which falsely claimed to be from King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, stating that he had “elected to revoke the chairmanship of the current chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board, Inkosi Thanduyise Nkosinathi Mzimela”.

“His Majesty wishes to note that his office has been furnished with a copy of a forged document that has been circulated in social media platforms.” Prince Africa described the letter as a fabrication aimed at sowing confusion, by forces who sought to create instability in the Zulu kingdom. “His Majesty also wishes to reaffirm that the crown maintains full confidence in its decision to appoint Inkosi Thanduyise Nkosinathi Mzimela as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board,” Prince Africa said.

The spokesperson said all communication from the Zulu royal house had to come from the official office. “His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the monarch of the Zulu nation, wishes to remind the Zulu nation that all official communications from his majesty’s office derive from the dedicated office of communications and stakeholder relations, under the direction of HRH Prince Africa Zulu of the royal house of Onkweni – as the only official spokesperson and appointed head of communications and stakeholder relations regarding matters relating to the public affairs of the Zulu kingdom and the royal family,” said Prince Africa. He added that while The Mercury had spoken to Prince Simphiwe Zulu on Monday, quoting him as a royal house spokesperson was incorrect.

Prince Africa said he was the only one permitted to speak to the media on matters of the royal house and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. “I am the spokesperson for the king, the royal house, head of communications for the kingdom, head of stakeholder relations and the royal agent for his majesty,” Prince Africa said. “Prince Simphiwe is a liaison officer who acts as a link between the Cogta (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) department, amakhosi and the Royal House,” Prince Africa said.