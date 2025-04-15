Ingonyama Trust's landmark deal to improve mobile connectivity in rural areas of KZN

The Ingonyama Trust Board has signed a landmark agreement with MAST, the largest tower owner and operator in South Africa, aimed at improving connectivity in rural areas. This strategic partnership aims to bridge the digital divide in rural KwaZulu-Natal by rolling out cellular towers on Ingonyama Trust land. As the legal landowner of trust land in the province, the Ingonyama Trust is committed to empowering traditional council areas through enhanced digital infrastructure.

The Trust stated that this initiative will significantly boost connectivity in communities that have historically been underserved, enabling broader access to wireless internet and digital services. "This is a landmark agreement because it helps communities on traditional land to have reliable cellular telephone infrastructure. This will allow us to communicate effectively with each other, give school learners an opportunity to complete their studies, and enhance businesses through this initiative," said the deputy chair of the Trust, Advocate Linda Zama, in a statement. She added, "There are places where you find that there is no cellular network coverage because there are no towers. It is crucial that this relationship continues, enabling further initiatives, such as installing WiFi in rural schools."

The Trust urged members of the communities to ensure they protect this infrastructure from vandals who steal batteries and other vital components from cellular phone towers. The Trust said the rollout of cellular towers will also bring tangible economic benefits, with rental income from tower installations being allocated directly to the affected traditional councils. It said these funds will support local development efforts and further the Trust’s mission of unlocking rural land for the benefit of its people, said the statement.