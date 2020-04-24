Inquest opened after port worker dies in freak accident

Durban - An inquest docket has been opened after a 47-year-old porter was killed while working at the reefer yard of the Durban Container Terminal Pier 1 on Thursday. It is alleged that that man's body was found crushed under a container by one of his colleagues who was shifting boxes in the reefer yard. The cause of the incident was unknown and operations was immediately suspended. Employees on duty at the time of the incident were given counselling. Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) Acting Chief Executive Michelle Phillips, together with terminal leadership visited the employee’s home to notify the family of the tragic incident. A full investigation is underway to identify the root cause of the occurrence. The terminal and its leadership extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. Operations resumed upon release of the scene by the relevant authorities.

The United National Transport Union has expressed their shock at the employee's death.

“One life lost is one too many. We are heartbroken about the incident. Our sincerest condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of the employee. We pray that God will comfort you and give you strength in this exceedingly difficult time," said Steve Harris, General Secretary of UNTU.

He said the health and safety of employees was non-negotiable to UNTU at all times.

"We demand that TPT provide us with a comprehensive report to indicate if the reduced staff working as essential services during the Covid-19 lockdown contributed to the freak accident. We appeal to our members to always put their safety and that of their colleagues first. Risk management and safety should at all times be at the core of the operations in TPT,” Harris said.

The Mercury