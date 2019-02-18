The bodies of six people who were reported missing were recovered on Tuesday just before midnight. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

DURBAN - Police are conducting inquest investigations in connection with the deaths of six people during a fire on a fishing trawler in the Durban harbour last week. National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo confirmed yesterday that inquest dockets had been opened and investigations were ongoing.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is also investigating the fire. Samsa said the bodies of the crew members, which were recovered on Friday morning, were transported to a mortuary in Durban. Five of the deceased were Mozambican nationals, while a sixth crew member was a Portuguese national.

“Twelve other crew members were attended to and initial indications are that three of the men died from smoke inhalation, while the others suffered fatal burn wounds,” Samsa said.

The vessel, known as the FV Tropical 1, had Mozambican registration and Samsa said it was in the process of formally making contact with the Mozambican authorities to inform them about the incident.

According to a statement from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), the vessel had been docked at Repair Jetty 2 for its biannual maintenance repairs when the blaze started in the accommodation area of the vessel.

“The repair work was being carried out by a private Mozambican ship repair contractor at the repair quay owned by the TNPA. As of Friday, the pumping of fuel and water from the vessel has been completed and the vessel is now upright,” said the TNPA.

The TNPA also sent their condolences to the families of the six foreign crew members who lost their lives.

“An investigation is under way and we are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities.”

Meanwhile, the IFP has issued a statement calling for the government to ensure that vessels are inspected by port state control authorities.

“We are concerned about the accidents we are seeing in the fishing industry and need to emphasise the importance of safety for fishing employees. We appeal to the employers and the workers to remain alert and to prioritise safety,” the IFP said.

